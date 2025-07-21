Georgia Emergency Management Agency offers heat safety tips

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — With a heat advisory in effect across parts of Georgia, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency is offering safety tips during extreme heat.

Here are some helpful safety tips:

Stay indoors as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun.

Drink plenty of fluids and replace salts and minerals in your body. Anyone on a fluid-restricted diet or who has a problem with fluid retention should consult a doctor before increasing liquid intake. People with epilepsy or heart, kidney, or liver disease should also consult a doctor before increasing liquid intake. A sports beverage can replace the salt and minerals you lose in sweat. Avoid using salt tablets unless directed to do so by a physician.

Limit intake of alcoholic beverages.

Dress in loose-fitting, lightweight, and light-colored clothes that cover as much skin as possible. Protect face and head by wearing a wide-brimmed hat.

Spend time in air-conditioned places. If you cannot afford an air conditioner, spend some time each day in an air-conditioned environment such as public libraries, shopping malls or other indoor public spaces.

Stay on the lowest floor, out of the sunshine if air conditioning is not available.

Check on family, friends, and neighbors who do not have air conditioning and who spend much of their time alone.

Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.

Avoid strenuous work during the warmest part of the day. Use a buddy system when working in extreme heat, and take frequent breaks.

July was named the deadliest month for pediatric hot car deaths, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Pediatric vehicular heat stroke begins when the child’s core body temperature reaches about 104 degrees. The majority of these deaths occur when children are accidentally left behind or become trapped inside a vehicle.

Since 1990, more than 1,100 children have lost their lives to this preventable tragedy, according to data from KidsAndCars.org.

WSB Radio Meteorologist Christina Edwards says previously offered tips on when it is too hot for dog. When the air temperature is 85 degrees, the concrete can feel like its 105 degrees and asphalt can feel like it is 130 degrees.

“Physical activity is just as important for your dog as it is for you, but keep an eye on the time of day and where your dog’s paws may be hitting the ground. If you can, try and walk your dog in the morning, when Metro Atlanta experiences its coolest temperatures of the day,” she said.

It is vital to pay attention to the signs of heatstroke and to stay hydrated amid the hot and humid conditions, especially if you are outside in the heat for a long duration of time.

Symptoms of heatstroke vary but may include: