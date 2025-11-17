National Park Service launches major hiring push after government shutdown

ATLANTA — Following the end of the government shutdown, the National Park Service is moving quickly to rebuild its workforce, announcing plans to hire up to 500 new law enforcement officers nationwide.

The agency has already listed several park ranger openings in Georgia, with starting salaries of $56,000. In addition to law enforcement roles, the Park Service is also recruiting for seasonal park guides and visitor service assistants.

Officials say the hiring surge is aimed at restoring staffing levels and improving operations across national parks after the prolonged shutdown.