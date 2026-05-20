NAACP campaign targets UGA, other SEC schools over voting rights complaints

ATHENS, GA — NAACP is targeting the University of Georgia and several other Southeastern Conference schools in a new campaign tied to voting rights complaints in southern states.

The “Out of Bounds” campaign calls on athletes and fans to boycott major college athletic programs in eight southern states, including Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

The campaign focuses on several major SEC schools, including Georgia, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas.

The NAACP says the campaign comes after a Supreme Court ruling on redistricting that the civil rights organization says weakened Black voting influence in several states.

The group is encouraging football and basketball recruits to consider alternatives to those schools, including historically Black colleges and universities.

The campaign is also encouraging current athletes to evaluate their options through the transfer portal and speak out about voting rights issues.

WSB Radio’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story.