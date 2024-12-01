Local

My Chemical Romance drummer dead at 44

By Dan Heching, CNN
Music-My Chemical Romance FILE - My Chemical Romance performs during the pre-game show for the NFL Football game between the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers at Wembley Stadium in London on Oct. 31, 2010. (AP Photo/Tom Hevezi, File) (Tom Hevezi/AP)
By Dan Heching, CNN

Bob Bryar, former drummer for the band My Chemical Romance, has died. He was reportedly 44.

The news was confirmed to CNN by a spokesperson for My Chemical Romance, who shared the following statement:

“The band asks for your patience and understanding as they process the news of Bob’s passing.”

No cause of death or further information was shared. TMZ was first to report the news.

My Chemical Romance, which formed in New Jersey in the early aughts, is planning a tour for next year, according to the band’s Instagram, but Bryar was reportedly not involved in the band’s most recent iteration.

He was part of the band between 2004 and 2010, during the creation and release of their majorly successful third album “The Black Parade.”

In mid-2022, My Chemical Romance released new music for the first time since 2014.

They had split up in 2013, later reuniting for a show in 2019 in Los Angeles.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!