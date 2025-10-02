Municipal court in metro Atlanta offers amnesty for outstanding cases

BROOKHAVEN, GA — The Brookhaven Municipal Court is offering amnesty throughout this month for those individuals who are looking to resolve any outstanding “failure to appear” cases.

According to Clerk Administrator Dominique Southall, many residents are taking advantage of the program.

“Give them the opportunity to get back on track with their case, to restore their driving privileges, and to have an outstanding bench warrant recalled,” she said.

This marks the second consecutive year the court has offered this opportunity. Participants can settle their cases in person at the municipal court or submit a request online.

The court currently has about 3,000 cases in this status.

Officials in Dunwoody offered a similar amnesty program for unpaid tickets or missed court dates last month.