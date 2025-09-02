Dunwoody offers amnesty program for unpaid tickets or missed court dates

DUNWOODY, GA — The city of Dunwoody is giving some residents a chance to clear outstanding traffic tickets or missed court dates without the risk of arrest.

Throughout September, the Dunwoody Municipal Court is offering an amnesty program for people with active bench warrants tied to traffic violations or failures to appear in court.

Court Clerk Norlaundra Huntington says those eligible can walk into court during business hours on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays this month to resolve their cases.

“We will allow them to walk in during business hours and they will not be taken into custody,” Huntington said. “They will be allowed to sign for a new court date.”

Huntington stressed that the program is not a trap, but rather an effort to help both the court and residents.

“We definitely want to get these warrants off the system and get them in good standing again,” she explained.

Certain fees will be waived through the program, though drivers with suspended licenses will still need to pay the state to have them reinstated.

The program runs all month long at Dunwoody Municipal Court.

WSB’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story