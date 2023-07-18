Multiple passengers pass out on Delta flight without AC

Delta Airlines says its investigating after multiple passengers passed out on a plane without air conditioning.

It happened as a flight from Las Vegas waited to takeoff from Harry Reid International Airport to Atlanta Monday.

A producer from Fox News on the plane said flight attendants ran up and down the aisles with oxygen tanks to help passengers.

Temperatures at the Las Vegas airport reached as high as 115 degrees Monday. Stretchers were wheeled onto the plane and passengers were asked to disembark after four hours.

The flight was canceled and rescheduled for Tuesday before being canceled again.

