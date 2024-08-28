Multiple metro Atlanta homes, apartments raided as police bust alleged human trafficking operation

ROSWELL, Ga. — Three people were arrested in connection to an alleged human trafficking operation in metro Atlanta.
Last Thursday, Roswell police along with other neighboring police departments, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and Homeland Security conducted search warrants at the following apartments and homes:
- 1006 Applegate Dr., Roswell
- 900 Jameson Pass, Alpharetta
- 6890 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd., Sandy Springs
- 1050 Hammond Dr., Sandy Springs
- 1105 Mount Vernon Hwy NE, Sandy Springs
- 4021 McGinnis Ferry Rd., Suwanee
- 2037 Weems Rd., Tucker
According to Roswell police, the warrants stem from an investigation that began in March of this year. Investigators were looking into the solicitation of prostitution in Roswell. Detectives learned suspects were providing illicit massage or prostitution out of some Roswell apartments and throughout the Metro Atlanta area.
Police arrested Jeannot Joseph, 39, of Roswell, Qin Zhen, 48, of Sandy Springs, and Jinpei Li, 72, of Norcross.
The suspects were charged with racketeering, sex trafficking and labor trafficking.