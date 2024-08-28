Multiple metro Atlanta homes, apartments raided as police bust alleged human trafficking operation

ROSWELL, Ga. — Three people were arrested in connection to an alleged human trafficking operation in metro Atlanta.

Last Thursday, Roswell police along with other neighboring police departments, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and Homeland Security conducted search warrants at the following apartments and homes:

1006 Applegate Dr., Roswell

900 Jameson Pass, Alpharetta

6890 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd., Sandy Springs

1050 Hammond Dr., Sandy Springs

1105 Mount Vernon Hwy NE, Sandy Springs

4021 McGinnis Ferry Rd., Suwanee

2037 Weems Rd., Tucker

According to Roswell police, the warrants stem from an investigation that began in March of this year. Investigators were looking into the solicitation of prostitution in Roswell. Detectives learned suspects were providing illicit massage or prostitution out of some Roswell apartments and throughout the Metro Atlanta area.

Police arrested Jeannot Joseph, 39, of Roswell, Qin Zhen, 48, of Sandy Springs, and Jinpei Li, 72, of Norcross.

The suspects were charged with racketeering, sex trafficking and labor trafficking.