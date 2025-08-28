Multi-state salmonella outbreak linked to large brown cage free eggs

LUCERNCE VALLEY, CA — On August 27, Country Eggs, LLC of Lucerne Valley, CA announced a recall for their large brown cage free sunshine yolks due to the possible contamination of salmonella.

The large brown cage free sunshine yolks or Omega-3 golden yolks eggs were distributed in Nevada and California and then delivered to grocery stores and food service distributors.

Nearly 100 people have gotten sick in 14 states, including Georgia.

In all, 18 people have ended up in the hospital.

The eggs in question have a sell-by dates: July 1 through September 16 of this year.

Consumers are urged not to eat the recalled eggs and to toss them out or take them back for a refund.

Product was packed in individual retail cartons bearing carton brand names:

Nagatoshi Produce Code Dates sell by: 7/1/25 through 9/16/25 No. CA 7695

Misuho Code Dates sell by: 7/1/25 through 9/16/25 No. CA 7695

Nijiya Markets Code Dates sell by: 7/1/25 through 9/16/25 No. CA 7695

Packed 1/15 DZ Bulk for Foodservice:

Country Eggs LARGE BROWN SUNSHINE YOLKS Code Dates sell by: 7/1/25 – 9/16/25

0 of 7

Also, the recall recommends that consumers wash items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled eggs.

Consumers with questions can contact the company at 1 (800) 722-3447 8am to 5pm Monday through Friday Pacific Standard Time or by email atINFO@countryeggsllc.com.

Symptoms of salmonella illness include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Symptoms usually start six hours to six days after swallowing the bacteria. If you have symptoms, call your doctor.