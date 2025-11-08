Local

Movie mogul Tyler Perry donates to help those facing food insecurity

Tyler Perry
Tyler Perry
ATLANTA — A billionaire filmmaker known for helping to inspire and uplift his community has generously donated to help people facing food insecurity amid SNAP benefits being paused due to the government shutdown.

Tyler Perry, an award-winning mogul and longtime Atlanta resident, donated $1.4 million to help. He told People Magazine if you’ve never been poor, you may not understand the life-changing meaning SNAP benefits have on hard-working families.

Perry is a world renown movie and TV mogul, philanthropist, community leader and entrepreneur.

He also has a streaming partnership with Black Entertainment Television. Tyler Perry Studios, located in East Point, is the largest film studio owned by a person of African descent.

Perry called the negative impacts of the government shutdown “heartbreaking.”

He made his donation to organizations in Atlanta and Los Angeles.

