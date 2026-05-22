Motorcyclist seriously injured in Marietta crash

MARIETTA, GA — Police are investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist injured on Wednesday evening near a busy intersection in metro Atlanta.

Investigators said just before 9:30 p.m. a 2015 Hyundai Elantra driven by 59-year-old Kelvin McLemor was traveling northbound on Powder Springs Street and turning left into a private drive at the 600 block of Powder Springs Street.

At the same time, a 2026 Harley-Davidson motorcycle operated by 19-year-old Kether Hernandez was traveling southbound through the intersection with Sandtown Road.

Police said the motorcycle and car collided in the middle of the intersection.

Hernandez suffered serious injuries and was transported to a hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.