Mother of victim in ‘lover’s quarrel’ murder says he was trying to protect house from being egged

(SPALDING COUNTY, Ga.)— A mother is mourning the loss of her son after officials say he was killed amid a “lover’s quarrel.”

Monica Gilbert told WSB-TV that her son, 22-year-old Johnathan Gilbert, also known as Tyler Lane, was visiting from Texas last week when the incident occurred.

She said her son was in town for a court date regarding his suspended license and was staying with a family friend on Dobbins Mill Road in Spalding County when he was confronted by Sydney Maughon, 18, Jeremy Munson, 18, and McKenzie Davenport, 19.

According to deputies, Maughon, Munson and Davenport planned to egg the home.

Investigators said when three teens were driving away, Maughon pulled out a gun and shot Johnathan Gilbert several times.

Monica Gilbert said her son was trying to protect the house from being egged.

Deputies were called to the area on Monday when they discovered Johnathan Gilbert’s body was found in the street. He was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators tracked one of the suspects’ cellphone numbers to an address in Henry County, leading to the arrest. Authorities said the vandalism of the house Johnathan Gilbert was staying at appeared to be the result of a “lover’s quarrel.” They did not provide specifics on the investigation.

Maughon and Munson have been charged with murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, battery and criminal trespass.

Davenport has been charged with malice murder, battery and criminal trespass.

All three are being held in the Spalding County Jail.

©2023 Cox Media Group