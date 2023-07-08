3 teens went to egg a house. Now a Georgia man is dead and they’re charged with murder

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A trio of Spalding County teenagers are facing murder charges after a “lover’s quarrel” went too far earlier this week.

Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix says Sydney Maughon, 18, Jeremy Munson, 18, and McKenzie Davenport, 19, went to a home on Dobbins Mill Road to egg it. While they were there, Johnathan Gilbert, also known as Tyler Lane, confronted them.

Investigators say as the three teens were driving away, Maughon pulled out a gun and shot Gilbert several times. Deputies were called to the area on Monday when Gilbert’s body was found in the street. He was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators were able to track one of the suspects’ cellphone numbers to an address in Henry County.

Henry County officers found the car and gun believed to have been used in Gilbert’s death.

Dix says the vandalism of Gilbert’s house appeared to be the result of a “lover’s quarrel.”

All three are being held in the Spalding County Jail.

Maughon and Munson are being charged with murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, battery and criminal trespass.

Davenport is being charged with malice murder, battery and criminal trespass.

©2023 Cox Media Group