Mother sentenced to life without parole for beating death of son

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A DeKalb County mother who beat her son to death because he wouldn’t use the toilet will spend the rest of her life in prison.

DeKalb police found 4-year-old Anthony Vice dead at an apartment in Decatur on the morning of March 6th, 2022.

A 13-year-old who was in the home told officers Sophia Williams “whooped” the boy when he wouldn’t use the bathroom.

Williams told police she was frustrated the boy wasn’t potty trained and admitted striking him when he wouldn’t listen.

A jury found her guilty earlier this year of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, and four counts of cruelty to children.

During sentencing this week, a judge gave Williams life with no parole, plus ten years.