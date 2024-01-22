Mother seeks justice for son shot to death in Southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — A mother is searching for answers after her son was shot to death in Southwest Atlanta.

Lakesha Lowe said she is grieving the loss of her son, 18-year-old Thomas J. Lowe, who was killed on Jan. 13.

“You took away my soul. You took away my best friend. My best friend. All of my kids are my best friends. You took away my soul. You took away my heart,” she told Spruill.

The shooting happened after 3 a.m. on Jan. 13 at an apartment complex off Campbellton Road. When officers arrived, they found two people shot.

Police confirmed that Thomas Lowe died at the scene.

Authorities added a 16-year-old was also shot and transported to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lakesha Lowe said she didn’t believe the circumstances surrounding her son’s death made sense.

“I raised my son to be a good young man. My son didn’t sell drugs. He wasn’t in the streets. He didn’t do none of that,” she said.

Lowe has this to say to her son’s killer, “Why did you shoot my son in the freaking head? Why did you shoot my baby?”

Police are still looking for a suspect in this case. They’re asking anyone who knows anything to call them.

The family has started a GoFundMe campaign to cover funeral costs.

