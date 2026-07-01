Mother of former Atlanta Falcons player found dead in Buckhead, brother charged with murder

ATLANTA — The investigation continues Wednesday morning following a deadly domestic incident in Buckhead that has ties to a former Atlanta Falcons player.

The family of former Atlanta Falcons player and current Baltimore Ravens player Calais Campbell released a statement saying they are devastated by the death of 71-year-old Nateal Campbell.

Police found Nateal Campbell’s body inside a townhome along Roswell Road near Lakeland Drive after officers responded to a welfare check.

Following a standoff, officers arrested Calais Campbell’s brother, Ciarre Campbell, and charged him with murder.

Atlanta police said it was not the first time officers had responded to the home.

“So a brief look into the history does show some calls back in April dealing with this location and a possible arson incident,” Atlanta Police Lt. Christopher Butler said.

Police said there had also been previous calls involving mental health concerns at the address.

Investigators have not said what led to the killing.

Calais Campbell played for the Atlanta Falcons in 2023 and is now a member of the Baltimore Ravens.

WSB Radio’s Judd Hickinbotham contributed to this story.