1 arrested after elderly woman found dead inside Buckhead home

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say a male has been arrested after an elderly woman was found dead inside a Buckhead home on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a home in the 3500 block of Roswell Road just after 1:36 p.m. after a request for a welfare check.

Upon arrival, officers learned a male “appeared to have barricaded himself into the home.”

After officers entered the home, they detained the male and later found an unresponsive elderly woman inside. She was pronounced dead by EMS crews.

The suspect’s identity has not been released.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Homicide detectives have responded and the investigation remains active.

This is a developing story. Stay with WSB Radio for updates.