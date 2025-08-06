Mosquito traps in DeKalb County test positive for West Nile Virus

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County reports its first confirmed cases of mosquitos testing positive for West Nile Virus this year.

They were found in the zip code area of 30033, unincorporated DeKalb/NE Atlanta and also in Doraville.

So far, no human cases have been reported there.

This comes after two instances of positive traps discovered in Fulton County.

DeKalb Public Health wants to remind the public to:

• Reduce mosquito breeding in your yard by eliminating standing water in gutters and remove or dump water items such as planters, toys, wheelbarrows and old tires once a week.

• Discourage mosquitoes from resting in your yard by trimming tall grass, weeds and vines.

• Make sure window and door screens fit tightly to keep mosquitoes out of your home.

• Reduce your outdoor exposure at dawn and dusk, when the mosquitoes that transmit West Nile Virus are most active.

Use an insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535. Apply according to label instructions.

• Spray clothing with products containing permethrin according to label instructions.

• Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants and socks when outdoors, particularly at dawn and dusk and in areas with large numbers of mosquitoes

For more information about West Nile Virus, residents can contact DeKalb Public Health’s Environmental Health division at (404) 508-7900 or visit dekalbpublichealth.com/mosquitocontro