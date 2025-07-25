More mosquito traps in Fulton County test positive for West Nile Virus

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Fulton County is asking residents to get rid of standing water where mosquitoes can breed as more mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile Virus in the county.

The virus-positive mosquitoes were detected in the northwest, northeast, and southwest quadrants of the city of Atlanta.

Those who live near the location where the mosquitoes were found are being alerted.

The CDC said there have been 49 human West Nile Virus cases reported in the US this year, including one in Georgia.

The Fulton County Board of Health reminds residents to follow the 5Ds of mosquito bite prevention.

Use bug spray with DEET, avoid stagnant water, wear loose-fitting clothing and long-sleeved shirts and pants, and not go outside at dusk.

They also recommend to check doors and windows for cracks or openings that the insects can fly through, and to trim or remove overgrown grass or weeds.