Morehouse College receives anonymous $20 million donation

ATLANTA — Morehouse College has received an anonymous $20 million donation, the university announced Tuesday.

The university said this donation will go towards expanding academic programs and hiring professors at the college. A portion of the money will fund six endowed professorships at the school, according to a news release.

These professorships will be added to the Division of Business and Economics, the Division of Humanities, Social Sciences, Media, and the Arts, and the Division of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, including the Office of Health Professions.

The university said this will “enhance innovation and research in several academic areas.”

Morehouse said this is the largest-ever gift designated for faculty positions at the school.

“Our faculty are the heartbeat of this institution. They lead our academic programs, develop the intellect of our students, and challenge them to go out in the world and be great. They have fueled the success of thousands of Morehouse Men,” said David A. Thomas, Ph.D., President of Morehouse College. “This transformational $20 million gift will allow us to increase the ranks of our esteemed and talented professors so that we can uphold the legacy of excellence in our classrooms as our as veteran faculty retire.”