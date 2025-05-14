Morehouse College names Dr. F. DuBois Bowman as 13th president

ATLANTA — Morehouse College has announced Dr. F. DuBois Bowman as its 13th president. A 1992 graduate of the college, Bowman currently serves as dean of the University of Michigan School of Public Health and was selected after a national search.

“Returning to Morehouse as its 13th president is the honor of a lifetime,” said Bowman in a statement. “This institution shaped who I am, instilling a commitment to excellence, justice, and impact. I am excited to partner with faculty, staff, students, alumni, and supporters to build on our legacy and write the next chapter of Morehouse’s transformative story.”

Bowman will officially begin his tenure on July 15, succeeding President David Thomas, who is retiring after leading the historically Black college since 2018.