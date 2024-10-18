More than 1 million people have voted in Georgia so far

ATLANTA — Georgia is continuing to smash early voting records.

Late Friday morning, Georgia officially passed one million votes cast in the early voting period.

Georgia Secretary of State’s Office Chief Operating Officer Gabriel Sterling confirmed the achievement on Friday afternoon.

We have done it! We crossed the 1,000,000 voter mark at around 11:50am. Amazing turnout! So happy for the counties and the voters! Let's keep it going. pic.twitter.com/lAsw0WNpC0 — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) October 18, 2024

There are about seven million registered voters in Georgia, meaning about 14% of voters have cast their vote as of early Friday afternoon.

Election Day is on Nov. 5.