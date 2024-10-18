Local

More than 1 million people have voted in Georgia so far

Early voting in Georgia

ATLANTA — Georgia is continuing to smash early voting records.

Late Friday morning, Georgia officially passed one million votes cast in the early voting period.

Georgia Secretary of State’s Office Chief Operating Officer Gabriel Sterling confirmed the achievement on Friday afternoon.

There are about seven million registered voters in Georgia, meaning about 14% of voters have cast their vote as of early Friday afternoon.

Election Day is on Nov. 5.

