More than 1 million Georgians without power after Tropical Storm Helene

ATLANTA — More than 1,000,000 people across the state are without power on Friday morning.

According to Georgia Power’s outage map, more than 706,392 of their customers are experiencing an outage as of 8:15 a.m.

In metro Atlanta, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties are the hardest hit. More than 39,600 in DeKalb County, more than 23,100 in Fulton County and more than 12,000 in Gwinnett are currently without power.

The Augusta and Savannah areas are also experiencing major power outages. In Columbia and Richmond counties near Augusta, more than 143,500 Georgia Power customers are part of an outage.

In Chatham County, which includes Savannah, more than 161,300 customers don’t have power in their homes.

Georgia EMC incorporates several smaller power companies across the state. They say 438,174 of those customers are without power, including 60,000 in metro Atlanta.

In total, at 1,144,566 Georgians are experiencing power outages.

There is no word on when power may be restored.



