More recess time coming for students in DeKalb County elementary schools in 2026

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — More recess time is coming for students in DeKalb County elementary schools.

After considering the benefits of unstructured play, DeKalb County officials have approved a plan to give students more time outside. The DeKalb County School Board heard new recommendations Monday morning on recess policies and voted to implement a 30-minute daily recess for all elementary students.

“All DeKalb County School District elementary schools will implement a 30-minute daily recess, unstructured break time by January 2026,” said Jennifer Carracciolo.

The decision comes after a controversial change earlier this school year cut recess from 30 minutes to 15, sparking pushback from parents and teachers who argued that children need more unstructured play.

Parent Lynn Marsh said, “Unstructured play improves attention, memory, behavior regulation, and problem solving. In other words, if we want our students to learn more, they need to play more.” Marsh also cited the American Academy of Pediatrics, calling recess “crucial for optimal childhood development.”

Another parent, Jenny Held, launched an online petition that has gathered nearly 3,000 signatures, urging the district to reinstate at least 30 minutes of daily recess. “I strongly urge the district to mandate a minimum of 30 minutes of daily recess for K through 5,” Held said.

In response, a panel made up of parents, teachers, and school leaders developed recommendations for the board, including defining “unstructured break time,” conducting surveys, creating a pilot program, and reviewing the master schedule for more flexibility.

Superintendent Devin Horton says schools will have time to implement changes and can even start the extended recess before the first day of 2026.