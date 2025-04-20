Monroe Police investigate deadly armed robbery that left one dead, one critically injured

MONROE, GA — Police in Monroe are investigating a deadly armed robbery that left a man dead and his wife critically injured early Saturday morning in Walton County.

Officers were called just after 5:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Douglas Street, where they discovered a husband and wife had been shot and robbed. Jeremiah Hicks, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene, while his 30-year-old wife, Jennifer Hicks, was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, according to authorities.

Monroe Police believe the shooting occurred during a robbery, though details surrounding the incident remain limited.

“Detectives are working diligently to gather evidence and identify those responsible for this senseless act of violence,” the department said in a statement.

The case has rocked the small Walton County community, and investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with tips is urged to contact Detective Jeremy Caldwell at 770-266-5313.