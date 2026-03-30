Mixed-income housing development planned in Cobb County

POWDER SPRINGS, GA — A new type of neighborhood is planned for Powder Springs through a partnership between Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta and Brock Built Homes.

The development will include a mix of market-rate and reduced-cost homes, with some properties available through Habitat for Humanity.

Kyle Huhtanen with Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta says the goal is to create a mixed-income community rather than one made up entirely of affordable housing.

“Approached a partner builder to look at a mixed income community as compared to a pure affordable housing neighborhood,” Huhtanen said.

He says bringing together residents from different income levels can help create more diverse communities.

Huhtanen says the rising cost of housing has made it difficult for many people who work in Cobb County to afford homes in the area.

“In 2025, the average cost of a home reached $449,000. For many that live in Cobb County it’s just not a mortgage that they will qualify for,” he said.

He says the development is aimed at people who work in public service roles, including teachers and first responders, who may not be able to afford to live where they work.

“So we have county workers, we have school teachers, first responders, many of these employees work for the county, work in the county but they’re not able to live or own a home,” Huhtanen said.

The homes in the development will be built to the same standard, but some will be offered at a lower price point through the nonprofit.

Huhtanen says having a mix of homeowners can strengthen the community.

“Their neighbors, it might be their second home, and they have an experience with homeownership that they can lend and bring to the table, it actually brings a stronger environment for everyone,” he said.

Construction is expected to begin in late 2027, with the first residents moving in about two years later.

WSB Radio’s Mary Ryan Howarth contributed to this story.