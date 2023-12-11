Missing toddler found safe after wandering into Georgia woods

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple law agencies helped rescue a Georgia toddler who was lost in the woods.

According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to the area of Sibley Road regarding a missing toddler.

Through the help of multiple law enforcement agencies, the toddler was rescued ¾ of a mile into the woods.

Officials did not say how the child ended up in the woods. The toddler’s age and identity were not released.

The sheriff’s office thanked the community and first responders for their help in locating the child.

“The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office could not operate without the assistance we receive from the community in time of need. The quick response from Posse members and off-duty personnel undoubtedly assisted in the toddler being safely reunited with family,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

