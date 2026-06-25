Missing 11-year-old boy with autism found safe

ATLANTA — An 11-year-old boy who was the subject of a critical missing person search has been found safe, according to Atlanta police.

Police say King Alsobrook disappeared around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday after walking away from his home on Aberdeen Drive Northwest.

Investigators said he left his cellphone at home and was carrying a book bag.

According to police, Alsobrook has autism, and officers classified the case as a critical missing juvenile. Officers from multiple patrol zones assisted in the search.

Atlanta police told the boy’s mother that MARTA Police located King and were bringing him home.

Authorities have not released additional information about his condition.

The investigation remains ongoing.