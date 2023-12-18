Metro’s most dangerous interchange Spaghetti Junction getting massive overhaul

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — It’s being dubbed the second Spaghetti Junction in metro Atlanta.

We’re talking about the interchange of Interstate 20 East and Interstate 285 on the southeastern side of the Perimeter in DeKalb County.

A WSB investigation alerted the Georgia Department of Transportation about issues with the original construction that led to thousands of accidents.

Now, we have learned that GDOT is spending hundreds of millions to get cars moving and save lives.

Ralph Berry owns a BBQ stand at a gas station, right near the intersection of I-20 East and I-285 in DeKalb County.

He’s driven through the notoriously crowded intersection for 41 years.

“It’s hectic,” Berry said. “If you’re coming from Conyers you got to sit there 30 minutes, 45 minutes.”

To create a faster and safer drive, the GDOT is spending $685 million on improvements.

“With this project, you get two new flyover ramps,” Natalie Dale with GDOT said. “You’re also getting new auxiliary lanes along the interstate which allow for that extra mobility.”

Work has already started on the project, and you can see the bottom of the bridges are already taking shape.

The interchange is part of a major transit route known as one of the most dangerous and congested in the country.

Eight years ago, issues were identified with the original construction. An investigation found drivers often pick up speed on a long straightaway before facing a big, hidden curve.

A DeKalb County police lieutenant said that drivers don’t see the danger until it’s far too late.

New police data that shows between 2020 and so far in 2023, a total of 2,423 accidents and 10 deaths happened at the intersection.

“It’s the most important highway construction project in my mind, in literally the history of our county,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said.

After our investigation, GDOT put up warning signs, but the accidents kept happening.

GDOT said the new construction should reduce delays and crashes. In the meantime, get ready for lane closures.

GDOT said it is expected to have the project finished in the fall of 2026.

“Hopefully this part, once they complete it, even though it’s two years, will be much better,” Berry said.

GDOT said they plan to do most of the work during the night but expect lane closures from time to time.

WSB-TV’s Sophia Choi contributed to this report.