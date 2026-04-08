Metro Atlanta woman accused of leaving her young children home alone in unsanitary conditions

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — An investigation is underway after a metro Atlanta woman is accused of leaving her children home alone without food for several hours.

Officials say 37-year-old Sherry Magby faces multiple child cruelty charges.

According to authorities, the younger children, ranging in age from 1 to 8, were left in the care of a 10-year-old at a home in Douglas County.

A warrant states that Magby’s home had a “strong, foul odor” consistent with unsanitary living conditions.

An officer reported that conditions were so severe that a 1-year-old child was found eating ants and roaches.

Officials have not said how long specifically the children were left alone.

Authorities also have not released additional details about the children’s current condition.

The investigation remains ongoing.