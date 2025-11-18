Local

Metro Atlanta school district set to spend millions for more K-9 officers in classrooms

By WSB Radio News Staff
Cobb County School District Promo for Vapor Wake K-9 Team (Cobb County School District)
COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County schools will soon have more specially trained weapons detecting dogs roaming the district’s halls and classrooms.

The district will add eight additional “Vapor Wake K-9″ dogs to the team of they already have working in the schools.

Chief Strategy Officer John Floresta says they’ve already heard positive feedback on their current dogs.

“If you were to walk onto a campus and interact with one of these dogs as a parent or as a student, you are going to smile because they are friendly, they are fun, they interact with you; you’re going to feel safer,” assures Floresta.

He says it’s part of their effort to be proactive rather than simply reactive when it comes to safety.

“They are constantly alert, constantly on the job, walking down the hallways, walking in an out of classrooms, and walking across campuses,” says Floresta.

The cost of the dogs and new handlers is expected to be north of $2M dollars.

