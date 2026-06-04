DeKalb County DA challenges Georgia law making most local races nonpartisan

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Prosecutors in several metro Atlanta counties are challenging a new Georgia law in court that would make most local races nonpartisan, calling the measure unconstitutional.

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston said the law, passed by the Republican-led Legislature, is a “purely political move that hurts communities and voters.”

Boston said the change removes important context from the ballot and limits voters’ ability to make informed decisions about local prosecutors.

“If the legislature chooses to make these races non-partisan, it should be everyone and not just democratic DAs that represents the city of Atlanta,” Boston said.

The lawsuit argues the law violates constitutional protections, though specific legal claims were not detailed in the initial statements provided by officials.

Supporters of the measure said it is intended to reduce partisanship in local elections by removing party labels from many county-level races.

Critics, including Boston, have argued it reduces transparency and voter information.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed the bill into law earlier this year.

His office declined to comment on the pending litigation.