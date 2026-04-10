Metro Atlanta police officer injured in shooting released from hospital

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A DeKalb County police officer who was injured in a shooting on Thursday evening has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

Police responded to the area of Glenwood Road and Shamrock Drive near Columbia Drive in DeKalb County around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials say DeKalb County Police were assisting Cobb County Police with an operation searching for an armed robbery suspect out of their jurisdiction when the suspect opened fire, striking a the officer.

SWAT cleared the buildings where the suspects were located and recovered multiple firearms.

According to officials, the suspect identified as 19-year-old Tremagne McCluskey, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on an officer in addition to his prior charges of armed robbery and possession of a firearm in committing a felony.

The identity of the officer who was shot has not been released.

“The officer is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries,” a DeKalb County Police Spokesman said.

Two other suspects face weapons charges, police add.