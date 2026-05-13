Metro Atlanta officers to be honored during National Police Week vigil

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A candlelight vigil Wednesday night in the nation’s capital will honor law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty during National Police Week.

The vigil is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, where the names of newly added officers will be read aloud.

Bill Alexander, who works with the memorial fund supporting the event, said the ceremony is meant to honor fallen officers and support the people they leave behind.

“Honor and remember these men and women, and importantly not just honor our fallen heroes, but also to support the families, friends and co-workers that these heroes leave behind,” Alexander said.

The memorial wall now includes 24,775 names.

Among the names being added this year are three metro Atlanta officers who died in 2025: Helio Garcia, Jeremy LaBonte and David Rose.

“You can pick up the phone, every single person in this country, dial three numbers, and someone who is a complete stranger will come rushing to your aid. And every single year some number of those men and women don’t make it home to their own families,” Alexander said.

Alexander said the memorial serves as a reminder that the sacrifices of fallen officers will not be forgotten.

“The least we can do is come together to help remember and honor that sacrifice, and say aloud the names of the men and women who are most recently added to our memorial, and remind their families, their friends, their co-workers, these heroes will never be forgotten,” he said.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.