Metro Atlanta man thankful to be alive after escaping house fire on Thanksgiving

By WSB Radio News Staff
House fire on Glenhaven Drive (WSB-TV)
DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A DeKalb County man said he is grateful to be alive after he woke up on Thanksgiving to his home burning around him.

DeKalb County fire crews responded to a home on Glenhaven Drive just before 1 a.m. after a 911 call from Geoff King reporting the fire.

King said he heard popping and crackling sounds, so he went downstairs and saw a car on fire in his garage. King was alone in the home at the time of the fire.

At one point, crews had to evacuate the fire because of a partial roof collapse.

While King believes the fire started in the garage, fire investigators are working to learn the cause of the fire.

