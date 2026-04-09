Metro Atlanta man sentenced to 30 years in fentanyl case linked to two overdose deaths

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA — A metro Atlanta man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison followed by 10 years of probation in connection with selling fentanyl that led to two deadly overdoses.

According to Georgia officials, David “Capone” Shane Lancaster, 47, pleaded guilty to violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act for his role in selling fentanyl as part of a criminal enterprise.

The guilty plea includes four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of sale of fentanyl and three counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Officials said Lancaster’s drug distribution led to the deaths of 25-year-old Eldin Mehmedovic in May 2023 and 21-year-old Sean Robert Wignall in January 2024.

Police investigating the May 23, 2023, overdose death of Mehmedovic and Wignall’s death on Jan. 6, 2024, determined both were linked to a fentanyl dealer known as “Capone.”

“When police arrested Lancaster, his phone data showed that between May 2023 and March 2024 he operated a fentanyl and methamphetamine distribution business called ‘Capone, Inc.,’” Georgia officials said. “Evidence showed that Lancaster sold fentanyl and methamphetamine throughout Gwinnett County and was responsible for several overdose-related incidents, including the two deaths.”

“People are dying from these drugs, and we are going to ensure that those who keep dealing face serious consequences,” District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said.