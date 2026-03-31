Metro Atlanta leaders oppose bill changing how local elections are run

ATLANTA — Leaders in five metro Atlanta counties are urging Governor Brian Kemp to veto legislation that would make most elected offices in those counties non-partisan.

Supporters of the measure say it is an effort to take politics out of local governments.

But some local officials are pushing back.

Cobb County District Attorney Sonya Allen says the proposal does not apply equally across the state.

“If that is the case then it should apply equally to all counties, all 159 counties, all 51 judicial circuits; it should apply equally and fairly to everyone and not make a disproportionate impact to certain urban counties,” Allen said.

Allen also says she plans to join a legal challenge if the governor signs the bill.

“This bill is not constitutionally sound, it violates the Constitution. Any amendment to the Constitution should be done through the voters, the people’s will and a constitutional amendment that lays it all out,” Allen said.

DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran Johnson also questioned the measure.

“If fairness and election integrity is truly the goal, why does this bill target 5 counties and not all 159 across the entire state of Georgia,” Johnson said.

Leaders say legal challenges will follow if the bill is signed into law.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.