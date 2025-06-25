Metro Atlanta HVAC companies working overtime in this week’s extreme heat

ATLANTA, GA — Rob, a technician in Metro Atlanta, says if you need a repair to expect delays.

“Extreme delays. Extreme delays right now. It’s really, really, hot. It’s the first week of summer. It’s also the first week of 90s, pretty much every day.”

The company he works at has been answering calls nonstop as we enter the first heat wave of the year, and parts are in high demand.

“If it’s busy for us, it’s not just busy for us, it’s busy for every other company as well, so everybody’s ordering parts. So now instead of it being a three-to-four-day lead time, now you got a three-to-four-week lead time.”

He says when going to work or out of town, don’t turn the air conditioning off, just bump the temperature up to about 78 degrees or a little bit higher.

Regular maintenance is crucial for your HVAC system running efficiently, Rob says.

WSB Radio’s Ann Powell contributed to this story.