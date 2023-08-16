Metro Atlanta homeowner out of $40K after he said thieves stole home appliances

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Sandy Springs homeowner says he’s out $40,000 after thieves stole appliances and damaged the walls.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was at the Sandy Springs Police Department headquarters where investigators say they’re investigating several cases like this.

Sandy Springs homeowner John Verhoeven was targeted by thieves.

“This door has been replaced, however, this door was either locked in or heavy-shouldered,” Verhoeven said.

Only weeks from moving into his brand new 8,000-square-foot home off Long Island Drive, Verhoeven is now out $40,000 after he says criminals forced their way inside and stole several high-end appliances.

“They took a 48-inch Wolf Range. They took an 84-inch tall subzero separate fridge and freezer columns and an installed blower and vent hood kitchen faucet,” Verhoeven said. “This was not a one-hour job. This was at a very minimum with guys that knew what they were doing.”

Verhoeven walked Seiden through his home, showing where the kitchen appliances used to stand.

“What really blew my mind was that the thieves took the time to cut out the wooden installed vent cover to our blower,” Verhoeven explained.

Verhoeven says he believes the thieves may have gotten inside through an open garage door.

Police are calling this an ongoing investigation.

“We’re still working to determine those leads for sure but it appears to be organized in some manner,” Sgt. Matthew McGinnis said.

Investigators say criminals may be using real estate apps like Zillow and Realtor.com to target potential victims. They also may be driving around looking for vacant homes.

As for Verhoeven, he’s not taking any more chances. He’s already installed a brand-new security system.

Police say whether it’s appliances or electronics, it’s always a good idea to snap a photo or write down the serial number, which makes it easier for investigators to track, especially if it’s being sold on the Facebook marketplace or Craigslist.

