Metro Atlanta food banks brace for surge as SNAP benefits set to expire

ATLANTA — Time is running out for millions of Georgians who rely on federal food assistance, as Congress fails to reach an agreement to reopen the government. Nearly 1.4 million people in Georgia are expected to lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits starting tonight.

Local organizations are preparing to help families who may soon struggle to make ends meet. In Marietta, MUST Ministries President and CEO Ike Reighard says demand for food, job assistance, and other support has already surged. “We’re seeing five times the number of people reaching out for job assistance than we normally would,” Reighard said.

He added that their mobile food distribution program is also serving far more people than usual. “Normally we would see about 300 people at one of our stops, but now it’s over 500 people,” Reighard said.

With the holidays approaching, MUST Ministries has also seen family registrations for its Christmas Toy Store program double. “They’re beginning to think if I’m having to choose between food and buying my child a toy, that they’re going to have to take care of the most basic need of all,” Reighard said.

He says the best way to help is through financial donations, though the nonprofit is also accepting nonperishable food, hygiene products, and even household items like laundry detergent, which he says many families now consider a luxury.

While unused SNAP benefits will roll over into November, there will be no new disbursements until Congress passes a funding bill. SNAP recipients in Georgia receive an average of $187 a month.

The current shutdown has now reached its 30th day. The Senate has adjourned for the week, meaning the earliest new votes could take place is early next week. Governor Brian Kemp has said the state will not step in to fill funding gaps, calling on Congress to act.

The federal government has not said whether missed SNAP payments will be issued retroactively once the shutdown ends.

WSB’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story