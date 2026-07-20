Metro Atlanta farm offers lettuce alternative amid Cyclosporiasis outbreak concerns

CUMMING, GA — A metro Atlanta farm is offering a new option for salad lovers concerned about a recent Cyclosporiasis outbreak investigation linked to lettuce.

Circle A Farms in Cumming grows seven varieties of lettuce inside a greenhouse using water instead of traditional soil methods, without pesticides.

Cheryl Howlin, co-owner of Circle A Farms, says sales have increased 25% in recent days as customers look for alternatives following concerns about contaminated lettuce.

“All are extremely safe because they don’t come into contact with a lot of the other things that traditional crops do,” Howlin said.

California-based Taylor Farms is voluntarily recalling iceberg lettuce in 27 states, including Georgia, over possible contamination with Cyclospora.

The recalled shredded iceberg lettuce products were distributed from June 29 through July 16 in more than two dozen states, according to officials.