Taylor Farms investigated as possible source of Cyclospora outbreak

ATLANTA — Federal health officials are investigating a multi-state Cyclospora outbreak linked to shredded iceberg lettuce served at some Taco Bell locations in five states, with California-based Taylor Farms being investigated as a possible source.

The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration and public health officials in several states are investigating Cyclospora infections connected to shredded iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia.

The CDC is advising people not to eat shredded iceberg lettuce from Taco Bell locations in those states while the investigation continues.

Taylor Farms supplied lettuce and other produce to Taco Bell restaurants where customers became sick, according to officials.

The CDC says Cyclospora infections have been reported in 34 states, including Georgia. CDC officials are also investigating other outbreaks and illnesses of cyclosporiasis nationally that are unrelated to this outbreak.

Cyclospora is a parasite that can cause intestinal illness. Cyclosporiasis is caused by the microscopic parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis, which can spread through contaminated food or water, according to the CDC.

Symptoms can include diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, loss of appetite and fatigue, health officials said.

Anyone experiencing symptoms should contact a health care provider.