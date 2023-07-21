Metro Atlanta deals with downed trees, power outages after storms barrel through

Residents across metro Atlanta are cleaning up after storms – some severe – moved through the region Thursday night.

In Cherokee County, the Sheriff’s Office posted a list of more than a dozen road closures late Thursday due to storm damage blockages – many from downed trees.

Storm damage in Clayton, Ga. (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

Over to Hall County, a government official says there were wide impacts from downed trees and power lines.

In Stone Mountain, a large tree limb partially hovered over a neighborhood street, held up only by the power line it was resting on.

Storm damage in a Stone Mountain neighborhood (Edgar Treiguts)

Authorities Woodstock to Dunwoody, Canton to Forsyth County and elsewhere, reported issues with trees and branches down, in many cases impacting power lines and more.

Through the early into mid-evening Thursday, most of metro Atlanta dealt with strong storms and downpours.

There were more than 150,000 thousand customers without electricity in the metro at the height of the storms.

