Metro Atlanta county offices could become nonpartisan under new bill

ATLANTA — The Georgia House has passed legislation that would make most county offices in five core metro Atlanta counties nonpartisan.

Republicans say the bill is aimed at removing partisanship from local races.

Democrats argue the change targets Democratic-leaning counties and have vowed to challenge the legislation in court.

If signed into law, candidates would no longer run with party labels in those local races.

Supporters of the potential bill say that may possibly shift the focus to issues rather than party affiliation, while opponents warn it could confuse voters and reduce transparency.

The measure now heads to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk.