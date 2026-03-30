Metro Atlanta city launches amnesty program

WOODSTOCK, GA — A metro Atlanta city announced an amnesty program during the month of April for those with an outstanding case for failure to appear in court.

Woodstock Municipal Court records show there are many people with failure-to-appear fees and state surcharges that could lead to a suspension of driving privileges.

According to Woodstock Municipal Court Administrator and Clerk of Court Misty Smith, residents can use this amnesty period to resolve any outstanding matters and move forward with new peace of mind.

“Our goal is to make this process as smooth and straightforward as possible for our community,” said Smith. “We hope residents will use this amnesty period to resolve any outstanding matters and move forward with peace of mind.”

For more information, residents may contact the Woodstock Municipal Court at 770 592 6025. The Woodstock Municipal Court is located at 12453 Highway 92.