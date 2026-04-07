Metro Atlanta authorities search for domestic violence suspect near KSU

COBB COUNTY, GA — Metro Atlanta authorities are searching for a man wanted for domestic violence near the Kennesaw State University campus.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are looking for 26-year-old Jessie Santiago, who ran from officers earlier Tuesday.

The incident prompted a campus-wide alert, which has since been lifted.

“Deputies attempted to take Santiago into custody earlier today after recognizing him near the KSU campus. He fled on foot, and deputies are continuing to search the area in coordination with KSU Police and Cobb County Police,” the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said Santiago’s current location is unknown.

The search is ongoing, with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office working alongside Kennesaw State University Police and Cobb County Police.

Anyone with information on Santiago’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office immediately.