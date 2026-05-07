Metro Atlanta apartment residents frustrated by repeated false fire alarms

SANDY SPRINGS, GA — Residents at a Sandy Springs apartment complex say they are frustrated by repeated false fire alarms that are disrupting sleep and raising safety concerns.

Alexandra Reese, who lives at Gateway Chastain Apartments on Roswell Road, said the alarms have been going off frequently, often in the middle of the night.

Reese said the disruptions typically occur between midnight and 5 a.m., repeatedly waking residents from sleep.

“Honestly, it’s absolute panic,” Reese said, describing how the alarms jolt her awake and create fear in the building.

According to the Sandy Springs Fire Marshal’s Office, fire crews have responded to the complex at least seven times so far in 2026.

Sandy Springs Fire Marshal David Dunn said repeated false alarms are also a concern because they may cause residents to stop taking the alarms seriously.

“We don’t want it to be a cry wolf situation where people discredit the fire alarm, where its going off all of the time and they’re ignoring it,” Dunn said. “They need to treat these as real alarms every time until they know otherwise.”

The building could face fines if the issue is not resolved.

The property manager for Gateway Chastain Apartments has not yet commented.