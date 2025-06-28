Metro Atlanta actress stars in new Lifetime movie ‘Pretty Hurts’

ATLANTA, Ga. — Metro Atlanta actress Sarah Borne is excited for the new Lifetime movie Pretty Hurts that premiers Saturday evening.

Borne plays the role of Lauren, a teenager who begins to learn the ugly truths behind the glamour of the teen pageant world. According to officials, “the film is part of GSK’s Ask2BSure public health campaign and is inspired by real families affected by meningitis.”

“When I found out I got the role, I was ecstatic. I cried,” Borne said. “I got a Zoom call with our director Brian a couple of days after my audition. It’s a dream come true to see everything come into fruition.”

Borne says she learned a lot about meningitis during the making of the film.

“I realized how fast meningitis comes on and sometimes before you even realize when it hits its too late and can be life-threatening,” she said. “I also didn’t realize you can lose limbs, you can lose fingers. It’s important to make sure that you’re vaccinated from all the different types, especially Meningitis B, which this movie is about.”

Borne is originally from Roswell and grew up in the metro Atlanta area, a place that she loves.

“I love Atlanta. My family is here, my friends are here, it feels like home. It’s a grounded city. The people here is what makes people want to stay,” Borne said.

Working with the cast and crew was an amazing experience, Borne says.

“Haylie Duff is so amazing and inspiring. Not only is she a talented actress, but she’s also a director and an amazing mom. It was so inspiring to work with her. The rest of the cast was so fun to work with,” she said.

Borne did a couple of shows in high school which “ignited my love for acting and performing.” My first professional job ever was in the first Goosebumps movie with Jack Black," she said. “I had the best time and learned more on that set than I have in any acting class. I worked on HBO Max’s Dude Patrol.”

Borne has acted in several other films including a Hallmark Christmas film.

Borne says one of the things that makes this film special is “Lauren is her own person and she’s not a caricature of a typical teenager is. She is uniquely herself and willing to do whatever it takes to go after her dream. At the heart, Lauren is an underdog hero that you want to root for.”

Borne graduated with a degree in Psychology at Wake Forest University and it was some of the best years of her life.

Borne says her family and friends are an inspiration to her.

“I have such amazing friends and they inspire me. The more they pursue their dreams and things they want makes me want to believe in myself like that. Having supportive, amazing friends who pour into you, it makes me better. Watching great performances inspires me on a creative level, but on a personal level my friends and family inspire me the most,” she said.

Borne offered words of wisdom for aspiring actors.

“Don’t give up,” Borne concluded. “Push through knowing that your time is coming and tune out all of the noise. You have to stay true to yourself and do what is right for you and your career and not get caught up in all of the extra stuff. Remember why you’re doing it. Be willing to work really hard.”