Metro area parents notified after tuberculosis exposure at local high school

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Parents at a metro Atlanta high school are being notified after an individual tested positive for tuberculosis, according to the Fulton County Board of Health.

The Fulton County Board of Health sent a letter to students, parents and guardians at Johns Creek High School informing them of a potential exposure and outlining the testing process.

The Fulton County Board of Health said in a letter, “students may have been exposed to an individual at Johns Creek High School who has been diagnosed with tuberculosis (TB).”

Fulton County health officials said the notice is being sent to all students, parents and guardians to provide an overview of TB and the screening process. Students identified as having closer contact will receive a separate notice with additional details, Fulton County health officials added.

The health department said it will offer two free testing and results-reading days in June and July at its North Fulton facility in Alpharetta.

The letter explains that tuberculosis is a contagious bacterial disease that most often affects the lungs but can also impact other parts of the body.

“TB is spread through the air from one person to another,” the letter states. Officials added that transmission can occur when a person with active TB disease coughs, speaks or sings.

According to the Atlanta-based Center for Disease Control, TB is caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis and is detectable through screening and treatable with medication.

Fulton County health officials said their goal is “to ensure that all potentially exposed students are screened and evaluated, if necessary, prior to the start of the school year.”

School is scheduled to begin Aug. 3, according to officials.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact the Fulton County Board of Health at 770-520-7556 or visit the CDC’s tuberculosis information page.