Metro area city opens its first public dog park

COLLEGE PARK — The city of College Park has its first public dog park, “Paws On Man”.

The park provides a dedicated outdoor space for residents and their pets to gather, exercise, and socialize.

Located at 2541 Main Street, the park has separated enclosed sections for large and small dogs. It also includes water stations for pets, designated waste disposal areas, and fencing.

According to the website, “‘Paws on Main’ is designed to strengthen community spirit and provide a joyful, safe, and welcoming space for pets and people alike.”

Pet owners will be required to register their dogs before using the park.